Saturday’s KWU vs Tabor Men’s Soccer match is postponed

Saturday’s Kansas Wesleyan vs Tabor Men’s Soccer match has been postponed. The match had been scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.

The postponement comes at the request of Tabor College officials.

The match will be made up at a later date once agreed upon by officials from both institutions. Any KCAC match postponed by COVID-19 will be made up at a later date, per KCAC guidelines.

The women’s match between KWU and Tabor will be played at its regularly scheduled time of 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on the Coyote Sports Network, portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu