Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 61 °

Saturday’s KWU vs Tabor Men’s Soccer match is postponed

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 1, 2020

Saturday’s Kansas Wesleyan vs Tabor Men’s Soccer match has been postponed. The match had been scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.

The postponement comes at the request of Tabor College officials.

The match will be made up at a later date once agreed upon by officials from both institutions. Any KCAC match postponed by COVID-19 will be made up at a later date, per KCAC guidelines.

The women’s match between KWU and Tabor will be played at its regularly scheduled time of 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on the Coyote Sports Network, portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

September 1, 2020 10:49 am

Rocking M Media continues to be home for KWU ...

August 27, 2020 4:20 pm

Kansas Wesleyan Athletics sets ticketing guid...

August 25, 2020 5:27 pm

KCAC Board of Presidents Approves Football Sc...

August 10, 2020 3:23 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/31

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

September 1, 2020 Comments

South Girls Golf Opens 2020 with St...

Sports News

September 1, 2020

Saturday’s KWU vs Tabor Men&#...

Sports News

September 1, 2020

Sheriff’s Office Investigatin...

Kansas News

September 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sheriff’s Office In...
September 1, 2020Comments
16 New Saline County COVI...
August 31, 2020Comments
Virus Can’t Stop Me...
August 31, 2020Comments
Vehicle Theft on E. Wayne
August 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH