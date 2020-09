Saturday’s Kansas Wesleyan vs Avila soccer matches have been postponed.

The postponement comes at the request of Avila University officials.

The matches had been scheduled to be played at the Zarda Family Multisport Complex in Kansas City.

Officials from both Kansas Wesleyan and Avila are working to determine a date for the match to be moved to.

The KWU soccer teams are both idle now until October 3 when the Coyotes host Bethany at the Graves Family Sports Complex.