Saturday’s Bethel vs KWU Women’s Soccer match postponed, Southwestern added

Saturday’s Kansas Wesleyan vs Bethel Women’s Soccer match has been postponed. In its place, KWU will host the Southwestern Moundbuilders, Saturday at 5 p.m., at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The men’s match between KWU and Bethel will be played at its regularly scheduled time of 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on the Coyote Sports Network, portal. stretchinternet.com/kwu.

The postponement comes at the request of Bethel College officials, and the women’s match between Bethel and KWU will be made up at a later date once agreed upon by officials from both institutions. Any KCAC match postponed by COVID-19 will be made up at a later date, per KCAC guidelines.