Saturday Night at the Opera

The Temple will host a unique “Night at the Opera” this Saturday night. The fundraiser event will include dinner and a performance from Kansas Wesleyan University’s Music Department.

According to Executive Director for The Temple Mary Landes, KWU’s Chorale/Choir will perform a variety of opera selections, along with giving a synopsis of each song to the audience members.

“A Night at the Opera” will include a menu crafted by the talented Rachel Andre, chef and owner of Shroom-Mates. The food will be served by the rising culinary stars from Salina South High School. A social hour will feature hors d’oeuvres from Prairieland Market and crafted cocktails by Unlimited Sips.

Landes tells KSAL News she wants to bring awareness and support to The Temple. She feels this first-time event will do just that and she hopes it will become an annual occurrence.

The fundraiser event will be dedicated to the preservation of The Temple’s building and theatre. Seated dinner admission is $125 per-person. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased via email: [email protected] or you can call (785) 201-3132.