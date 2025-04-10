Saturday Food Drive Planned

You can help feed the hungry in Salina by participating in a food drive this weekend.

The Altrusa Salina organization is organizing a food drive on Saturday to benefit the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. Everyone is invited to help reduce food insecurity for Salina families by donating.

Volunteers will be accepting food items, or cash, Saturday at First Southern Baptist Church, 2401 S. Ohio, in south Salina. Donation hours that day are 11 a.m. thru 3 p.m.

The local need is great, with the number of people reaching out to the food bank for help continuing to grow.