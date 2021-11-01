Santa Fe Trail at Museum

The historic Santa Fe Trail will be the topic of discussion at an upcoming virtual event at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to the museum, Steve Schmidt will host the upcoming First Thursday free zoom presentation titled Santa Fe Trail 101. Schmidt is an amateur historian, a former Santa Fe Trail Association chapter president and an author.

Silk to donkeys; military to merchants all traveled the Santa Fe Trail. Join Steve Schmidt as he discusses the trail’s beginning and its end. He’ll also share how it played a key role in international events, influenced the global economy, and was different from other 19th century trails.

Learn who traveled the trail, who didn’t, and why.

The Smoky Hill Museum will host this free Zoom presentation this Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register to receive a link at www.smokyhillmuseum.org