Sanders’ Paintings Explore the Cowboy That Could Have Been

Cody Sanders wonders if he should have been a cowboy.

He explores that theme and the butterfly effect — the effect that one small change may make in a life — in his exhibit “Should Have Been a Cowboy” at The Gallery in Sams Hall of Fine Arts on the KWU campus.

The exhibit will open March 4 and run through April 8. A public reception will be from 5-6:30 p.m. March 6, with remarks at 5:30.

“What started off as a lighthearted idea has turned into a year of deep research and inner reflections,” Sanders said. “These paintings are depicting a dream or a feeling of a life that could have been, ‘should have been a cowboy.’”

Instead of being a cowboy, Sanders became a musician, painter and tattoo artist. Born in Texas, he spent his young adult years in the indie art scene in Chicago. He now owns Subvert Studio, a tattoo parlor and collaborative space in Salina.

The Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public.