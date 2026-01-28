Salvation Army’s Community Center Continues Restoration

It’s been about a year and a half since a storm ripped through Salina and damaged the roof at the Salvation Army Community Center on N. Santa Fe Avenue. Rain damaged much of the interior – crippling plans they had for additional outreach programs.

Lt. Luke Hursh joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on how the restoration is going, along with a reminder that they are still helping those in need, like the recent fire victims at the Ridge Apartments.

Hursh says night or day, when people are displaced by floods or fires the Salvation Army comes alongside victims to help provide food and shelter.

Restoration of the center’s auditorium and dining room area continues, but Hursh added they are still about $75,000 short of their goal.

To donate into the restoration project, contact Lt. Luke Hursh (785) 823-2251 or [email protected]