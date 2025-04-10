Salvation Army Receives New Canteen

Thanks to a generous grant, the Salvation Army of Salina has received a new Emergency Disaster Services Canteen truck that will meet the physical and spiritual needs of individuals.

The Salvation Army of Salina has announced they have received a new canteen that will provide food, water, prayer, etc. to families, the impoverished and anyone that is in need. Lt. Luke Hursh of the Salvation Army tells KSAL News, with this new canteen they will serve the community in ways they have not before.

“This will be beneficial to the people of Salina and the Saline County community. With this canteen, we will be able to help in a way that we have not before” said Lt. Hursh.

According to Lt. Hursh, the Salvation Army in Salina is the oldest running agency in the city.

“We have been serving for 127 years and plan on serving another and then some, Lord willing” stated Lt. Hursh.

To make a donation or to learn more about the organization, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/salina/

