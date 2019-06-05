Salvation Army Offering Free Fans

As summer is just starting to hat up people without access to air conditioning or other means of staying cool during hot and humid weather can receive fans from the Salina Salvation Army. According to the agency, they will make free fans available again this year.

The Salina Salvation Army, located at on North Santa Fe, will be distributing box fans next week. The fans will be available on Thursday June 13th and Friday June 14th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Those receiving a fan must bring an ID, and separate proof of address. The fans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The Salvation Army thanks Westar Energy for donating 294 box fans.

The fans are intended for those who do not have a fan or air conditioning in their home and cannot afford to purchase one. To help the most people, each household is eligible for one fan.

Fans help relieve sweltering summer heat, but some days finding an air-conditioned space is the safest option. Stay aware of these heat safety tips and signs of heat illness.