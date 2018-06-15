Saline Crime Stoppers 6-15-18

The theft of mail from residential mailboxes highlights this week’s Saline Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Between May 30, 2018, and June 13, 2018, there have been multiple reports of subjects placing letters in their mailbox and putting up the flag. The mail was stolen from the mailboxes shortly

after being placed in the mailboxes.

Several of the letters contained checks that were later “washed” by the suspect(s) and passed at various businesses. Witnesses have observed a silver 2 door vehicle pulling up to the mailboxes and taking the mail.

The vehicle was occupied by 2 younger females. The thefts have occurred in the 800 block of E. Neal, 600 to 700 blocks of Rittgers, the 1300 block of E. Ellsworth, 200 block of Millview, and the

10000 block of S. Muir.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers

link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.