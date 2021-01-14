Salina, KS

Saline County Vaccine Update

Todd PittengerJanuary 14, 2021

Saline County officials are making distribution  plans for when larger quantities of vaccine arrive.

According to the Saline County Health Department, a semi- permanent centralized vaccination location is under construction. Based on vaccine supply, this site will open next week to Phase 1 healthcare workers on the waiting list.

A community vaccination scheduling website is under construction and will be available to Phase 1 and 2 populations as they become eligible.
KDHE has requested any county who has excess vaccines after completing their Phase 1 vaccinations send those additional vaccines to other counties in Kansas who need them to complete their Phase 1 vaccinations.

The  ability to vaccinate the local population is dependent upon the number and frequency with which we receive vaccines from KDHE.

Thus far, more than 1,600 Phase 1 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

 

