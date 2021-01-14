Saline County Vaccine Update

Saline County officials are making distribution plans for when larger quantities of vaccine arrive.
According to the Saline County Health Department, a semi- permanent centralized vaccination location is under construction. Based on vaccine supply, this site will open next week to Phase 1 healthcare workers on the waiting list.
The ability to vaccinate the local population is dependent upon the number and frequency with which we receive vaccines from KDHE.
Thus far, more than 1,600 Phase 1 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.