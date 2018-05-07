Saline County ‘Strategic Doing’ Continues May 21

Saline County’s next “Strategic Doing” will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 21, at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina.

During the session, working groups will learn about elements of strong grant applications and options for funding sources. The session will also include time for group progress updates and work time.

Over the past six months, Strategic Doing participants have identified and prioritized community needs into 10 areas: adult education and employment training; affordable housing; a pre-school for the Ell-Saline school district; early child services; environmental education; local foods; community marketing and branding; mental health services; a nonprofit incubator; and public transportation. Anyone interested in joining a group to work on one of these topics is encouraged to attend the upcoming session.

Hosted by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Strategic Doing aims to guide Saline County residents through the process of prioritizing, planning and implementing sustainable community improvement projects. Projects and ideas that develop from these meetings will be eligible to apply for funding from Dane G. Hansen Foundation Community Grant Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation or directly to the Hansen Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP at http://gscf.org/event/strategicdoing4/.