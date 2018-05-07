Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 68 °

Saline County ‘Strategic Doing’ Continues May 21

Megan RoblMay 7, 2018

Saline County’s next “Strategic Doing” will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, May 21, at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina.

During the session, working groups will learn about elements of strong grant applications and options for funding sources. The session will also include time for group progress updates and work time.

Over the past six months, Strategic Doing participants have identified and prioritized community needs into 10 areas: adult education and employment training; affordable housing; a pre-school for the Ell-Saline school district; early child services; environmental education; local foods; community marketing and branding; mental health services; a nonprofit incubator; and public transportation. Anyone interested in joining a group to work on one of these topics is encouraged to attend the upcoming session.

Hosted by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Strategic Doing aims to guide Saline County residents through the process of prioritizing, planning and implementing sustainable community improvement projects. Projects and ideas that develop from these meetings will be eligible to apply for funding from Dane G. Hansen Foundation Community Grant Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation or directly to the Hansen Foundation.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP at http://gscf.org/event/strategicdoing4/.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Strives to “Stamp Out ...

For the 26th year in a row Salina letter carriers will join in a nationwide effort to help "Stamp Ou...

May 7, 2018 Comments

Seniors Ready to Graduate

Top News

May 7, 2018

Saline County ‘Strategic Doing’...

Kansas News

May 7, 2018

Library Sets 25,000 Book Summer Rea...

Kansas News

May 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County ‘Strategi...
May 7, 2018Comments
Library Sets 25,000 Book ...
May 7, 2018Comments
Rollover Crash
May 7, 2018Comments
Damage at KWU Stadium
May 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH