Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 44 °

Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 9-8-20

Jeremy BohnSeptember 8, 2020

A pair of vehicles are damaged in fires around the county over the weekend.

On Friday at 12:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to 1601 E. Stimmel Rd. to the report of a vehicle fire. Michael Monroe, 64, was working on a 1982 Chevy El Camino when the vehicle back-fired and started the blaze that got out of control. He was able to push the car out of the garage before the fire spread, however, the vehicle is a total loss. Damage is estimated at $15,000 including some minor damage to Monroe’s garage.

 

On Sunday at 10:55 a.m., deputies were then sent to 2941 S. Simpson Rd. to the report of another vehicle fire. A 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup, was being worked on by 28-year-old Jacob Thelander when a fire started in the engine and quickly spread. The truck is destroyed due to the fire. James Miller owns the vehicle, however, there’s no information on the total loss.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Police Log: 9-8-20

Salina Police are investigating a couple of motorcycle thefts that occurred over the weekend. The th...

September 8, 2020 Comments

Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 9-8-20

Kansas News

September 8, 2020

Pedestrian Hurt in Accident Involvi...

Top News

September 8, 2020

KSU Poly Launches UAS Fire and HAZM...

Top News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log: 9-8-20
September 8, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
September 8, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Bethany Coach Brea...
September 8, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Impacting Kansas...
September 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH