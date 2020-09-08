Saline County Sheriff’s Log: 9-8-20

A pair of vehicles are damaged in fires around the county over the weekend.

On Friday at 12:40 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies were called to 1601 E. Stimmel Rd. to the report of a vehicle fire. Michael Monroe, 64, was working on a 1982 Chevy El Camino when the vehicle back-fired and started the blaze that got out of control. He was able to push the car out of the garage before the fire spread, however, the vehicle is a total loss. Damage is estimated at $15,000 including some minor damage to Monroe’s garage.

On Sunday at 10:55 a.m., deputies were then sent to 2941 S. Simpson Rd. to the report of another vehicle fire. A 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup, was being worked on by 28-year-old Jacob Thelander when a fire started in the engine and quickly spread. The truck is destroyed due to the fire. James Miller owns the vehicle, however, there’s no information on the total loss.