Saline County Opioid Survey Complete

A survey on the impact of opioids in Saline County is complete.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the Saline County Opioid Impact Survey gathers insights from the community to better understand the local impact of the opioid crisis and inform strategies for prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The survey results are now available to the public and can be accessed on the Saline County Health Department website at salinecountyks.gov/recovery.

“We are grateful for the community’s participation in this survey,” said Meagan Rico, Health Educator for the Saline County Health Department and Chair for the Saline County Opioid Task Force. “The data collected will play a crucial role in shaping our approach to combating opioid misuse and ensuring that individuals and families have access to the resources they need within Saline County.”

The Saline County Task Force was formed to tackle issues involving opioids within the area. The Task Force’s mission is to empower Saline County to combat the opioid crisis by fostering an understanding of the issues, providing education, and promoting action toward prevention and recovery. The Task Force consists of community members and representation from community organizations like CKF Addiction Treatment, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Salina Family Healthcare Center, OCCK Inc., Heartland RADAC, Saint Francis Ministries, and more.

The survey is just one part of the Saline County Opioid Needs Assessment. Two other parts of the project involved community listening sessions held at the Salina Public Library and the Salina Grace Community Resource Center. Through this comprehensive assessment, the Health Department sought to raise awareness about opioid misuse, reduce stigma, and foster collaboration among community members and organizations. The findings will guide future efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic and supporting those affected by substance use disorders in Saline County.

The next step in the assessment process is to form goals under four priority areas identified through the survey and community listening sessions. These four priorities include:

Improve Access to Treatment and Services

Expand Prevention, Education, and Awareness Efforts

Reduce Stigma Toward People Who Use Drugs

Strengthen Support for People in Recovery

We encourage community members to review the survey results and to stay tuned for future updates related to the Saline County Opioid Task Force.

_ _ _

Some key takeaways: