Saline County Officer Shooting Suspect Arrested

A suspect from an officer involved shooting that occurred in early February in Saline County is out of the hospital, and in jail.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Tuesday 25-year-old Colt F. Wright of Derby, was released from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, where he received medical treatment from injuries sustained in the shooting with police. When released from the hospital, Wright was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on seven counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Back on February 5th Wright was shot by law enforcement following a high-speed pursuit which started in Salina with an alleged car jacking and ended in rural Saline County.

The incident started when officers located a Jeep which had been reported stolen. The Jeep was taken during an alleged armed car jacking at the Kwik Shop convenience store on Schilling Road. Wright is alleged to have taken a 2010 Jeep Wrangler at gunpoint.

Officers quickly located the Jeep in the area of Magnolia and S. 9th Street. Police say Wright backed up and rammed a patrol vehicle. This resulted in the police vehicle being disabled and Wright fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle. The officer was not injured.

During the pursuit Wright fired shots at officers and at a citizen.

The pursuit ended when the Jeep crashed in a field, east of Salina in the area of Country Club and Whitmore Roads. Wright exited the vehicle, and according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, then exchanged gunfire with police. One sheriff’s deputy and one police officer fired their weapons. Wright was struck by gunfire during the exchange. No law enforcement officers were hit by gunfire.

Wright sustained injuries that include a gunshot wound and facial injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to the hospital in Wichita.

A Saline County Sheriff Deputy was injured during the pursuit. Sheriff Roger Soldan he transported one of his deputies from the scene where the chase ended to the hospital to be treated for facial wounds. The deputy was hit in the face by glass shards when a bullet went through his windshield.

Salina Police, Saline County Sheriff Deputies, and Kansas State Troopers were all involved in the pursuit.