Saline County Man Accused of Church Crime

A Saline County man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly vandalizing and desecrating a Catholic church in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department says they arrested a 23-year-old Saline County man in connection with the burglary and vandalism of St. Patrick Catholic Church, located in the 2000 block of N. Arkansas. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

According to the agency, on Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary at the church. Upon arrival, they discovered extensive vandalism, including hate speech, damage to statues, candles, and glass. Notably, a United States flag was also burned and a satanic website was scrawled on a wall.

According to the Kansas Catholic Conference, St. Patrick Church is a predominantly Latino parish situated in a working class neighborhood of North-Central Wichita. They have a parish school.

The suspect has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of Burglary, Criminal Desecration, and Criminal Damage to Property. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney and federal prosecutors for formal charging considerations.

Photos via the Kansas Catholic Conference