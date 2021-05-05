Salina, KS

Saline County Lagging in Vaccinations

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2021

Saline County is lagging behind statewide COVID vaccination numbers.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 38.8 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. In Saline County, there have been 18,216 people vaccinated, or 33.59 percent. Statistics indicate there have been no vaccine doses distributed in Saline County this week.

The goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout the community. There are also a couple of vaccination clinics in Salina and Saline County scheduled over the next couple of weeks.

To find out where you can get your vaccine go to VaccineFinder.org.

Vaccination Helpful Information:

Vaccine Finder

Get Vaccine Answers

Community Corps

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

