COVID Vaccination Clinics Planned

Todd PittengerMay 5, 2021

A couple of walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in the next couple of weeks in Salina and Saline County.

The Saline County Vaccination Collaboration team will be at the National Guard, 2929 Scanlan Road, on Thursday, May 13th from noon till 6. They will be giving second dose of Moderna vaccinations to those who walked in during the initial National Guard clinic.  Anyone who received their first dose at the previous clinic can walk-in at anytime during this clinic. There will also be Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations for those who prefer single dose vaccination.  This site will also be offering Kansas Department of Health and Environment free COVID-19 testing  – generating results in 1-2 days, Central Kansas Mental Health Center will have information on their mission to provide mental health services, education, and integrated care to the Salina community, and free fresh produce courtesy of local grocers will be available for all attendees.

On Wednesday May 19, the Vaccination Collaboration will be heading back out to Gypsum, Assaria, and Brookville to give second Moderna doses to those who walked in during the initial clinic. Much like the National Guard clinic, single-dose Johnson & Johnson will be available for those who prefer single-dose COVID-19 vaccination. The clinics will be held on Wednesday, May 19th, at the following times and locations:

  • Gypsum / Gypsum City Auditorium- 9AM-11AM
  • Assaria / Assaria Lutheran Church – 12:15PM- 2:15PM
  • Brookville / Brookville City Hall – 3:45p – 5:15p

 

   

