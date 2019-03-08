Salina, KS

Saline County DUI Patrol

KSAL StaffMarch 8, 2019

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force late Friday night specifically looking for drunk drivers.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday deputies will work a DUI saturation patrol in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the streets.

Five additional patrol units will be looking county-wide for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a pre-designated area with roving sheriff’s deputies who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt and other alcohol-related violations.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

