Saline County Clerk Resigns

Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss is resigning, effective September 13th.

The Saline County Republican Party will hold a convention on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 3020 Riffle Drive, Salina, Kansas to select a replacement for the county clerk position.

According to the Party, under party rules and Kansas state statute, only duly elected precinct committeemen and committeewomen, elected on August 4th, 2026 from Saline County are eligible electors to vote during the convention to fill Doss’s unexpired term.

Interested candidates should contact County Chair Brenda Smith at 785-822-5794 no later than Friday, August 21, 2026.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak at the Thursday convention prior to the vote.

“The county clerk position is absolutely vital to the integrity of our local government,” Smith said. “From managing elections to maintaining essential public records, the work done by the clerk’s office ensures our democracy functions at the community level. It is a role that directly impacts the lives of Saline County residents.”

Vice Chair Tony Newell said “the convention also highlights the important role precinct committee members play in representative government.”

“This process is an important reminder that precinct committeemen and committeewomen serve a meaningful role in our system,” Newell said. “They have the responsibility of selecting the person who will fill the unexpired term of our County Clerk. The County Clerk plays a critical role in maintaining the county’s tax roll and working closely with the county’s taxing entities to ensure accurate and timely information that supports the collection and distribution of property taxes. We encourage the public and media to attend, observe the process, and see local democracy in action.”