Artemis Astronauts Visit Cosmosphere

They circled the moon back in April. This week they visited what they declared was the “best space museum on planet Earth “. A couple of astronauts from the NASA’s Artemis II crew visited the Kansas Cosmosphers in Hutchinson on Tuesday.

At the invitation of Senator Jerry Moran, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman and Mission Specialist Christina Koch, as well as NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, visitedthe Cosmosphere in Hutchinson.

According to the Cosmosphere, following the successful Artemis II mission, the trio toured the Kansas collection, explored the museum, interacted with students in the education department, and participated in a special Q&A where they shared firsthand stories and experiences from their journey around the Moon.

During the visit, they spoke with students participating in STEM education activities and saw firsthand how the Cosmosphere is preparing the next generation for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In April 2023, shortly after being selected for the Artemis II mission, the astronauts shared with Sen. Moran that the Cosmosphere was the best space museum on planet Earth – a statement they reaffirmed during yesterday’s visit.

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Photo via U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s office