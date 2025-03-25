Saline County Attorney: Staffing Issues Remain

Saline County Attorney John Reynolds has been on the job since taking the oath of office in January – but he’s been in the mix of law and order since becoming a Salina cop in the late 70’s.

Law school followed at Washburn and a career as a defense attorney before pursuing the top spot in Saline County as its lead prosecutor. Reynolds joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at some of the challenges in Saline County courtrooms.

Reynolds says staffing remains an issue. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/reynolds-1.mp3

Reynolds was upbeat about his relationship with area law enforcement and the teamwork he’s seeing.

The former Saline County commissioner and current Saline County Attorney says it’s still hard to convince attorneys to move west of Topeka.

Although his office is still operating with a deficit of three staff members, Reynolds remains positive the gap will be filled soon as the case load continues to grow.