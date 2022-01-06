Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 11 ° | Lo: 6 °

BREAKING NEWS

Saline Co. to Clarify COVID 19 Guidelines

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 6, 2022

The Saline County Health Department has been sifting through CDC changes and seeking clarification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on COVID 19 guidelines.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News those updated bullet points are coming soon.

 

New guidelines recently released by the CDC are still under review. Saline County Health officials say cases need to isolate at home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or test date if asymptomatic. Contacts to a positive case quarantine 10 days from the last date of contact, but continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

Contacts within a household may have to quarantine 10 days past when the positive case in the home concludes isolation. This will be discussed when a COVID investigator calls them.

Tiller joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says mutations will continue to bloom, but flexibility remains the key to keeping the public safe.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Saline Co. to Clarify COVID 19 Guid...

The Saline County Health Department has been sifting through CDC changes and seeking clarification f...

January 6, 2022 Comments

Driver Hits Road Signs, Abandons Sc...

Kansas News

January 6, 2022

Man Hits Parked Truck in DUI Case

Kansas News

January 6, 2022

Update: Computer Thief Caught

Kansas News

January 6, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline Co. to Clarify COV...
January 6, 2022Comments
Driver Hits Road Signs, A...
January 6, 2022Comments
Man Hits Parked Truck in ...
January 6, 2022Comments
Update: Computer Thief Ca...
January 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices