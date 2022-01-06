Saline Co. to Clarify COVID 19 Guidelines

The Saline County Health Department has been sifting through CDC changes and seeking clarification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on COVID 19 guidelines.

Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller tells KSAL News those updated bullet points are coming soon.

New guidelines recently released by the CDC are still under review. Saline County Health officials say cases need to isolate at home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or test date if asymptomatic. Contacts to a positive case quarantine 10 days from the last date of contact, but continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

Contacts within a household may have to quarantine 10 days past when the positive case in the home concludes isolation. This will be discussed when a COVID investigator calls them.

Tiller joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says mutations will continue to bloom, but flexibility remains the key to keeping the public safe.