Salinans to Join State Capitol Rally

A group from Salina is offering a ride to the state capitol in Topeka to participate in a “No Kings Day” protest. The protest is one of over 1,500 similar demonstrations which will take place across the country on Saturday.

According to Miranda Bachman, a local “Freedom Van” from Salina will embark on a journey to Topeka Saturday. It will depart from the Temple in Salina at 8:15 a.m. The group plans to make various stops along the route to Topeka, gathering support and connecting with fellow advocates. There are open spots on the van for $25.

Upon arrival in Topeka, the Salina Freedom Van will converge with others to form a larger caravan, proceeding together to the State Capitol for the protest.

Local organizers say “we believe it’s crucial for the voices of the people to be heard, our journey from Salina to Topeka represents our unwavering commitment to resisting tyranny and upholding the principles of freedom and democracy.”

The “No Kings” protest at the Capitol is expected to draw participants from across the state.