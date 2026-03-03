Salinans Selected For Leadership Kansas

A couple of Salinans are among 40 Kansans selected for the 2026 Leadership Kansas class. Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler and Salina City Manager Jacob Wood will be part of the new class.

According to the organization, as one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs, Leadership Kansas (LK) is dedicated to developing and inspiring leaders from across the state.

“Leadership Kansas plays a critical role in preparing leaders who understand the challenges and opportunities facing our state’s economy, workforce, and communities. Each year’s class brings

incredible talent and insight, and we are proud to support their growth and the future of Kansas leadership,” said Eric Stafford, Kansas Chamber President & CEO.

Leadership Kansas received over 500 nominations for the 2026 program. After a thorough selection process, an alumni committee chose 40 individuals, ensuring the class reflects Kansas’ geographic, ethnic, occupational, and gender diversity.

The 2026 program runs from April to November, with sessions in Dodge City, Garden City, Hays, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Leavenworth, Lawrence, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, and Wichita. Over

the course of three-day educational sessions, participants will engage with experts and community leaders on topics including business, education, agriculture, public policy, societal health, economic development, and government.

“Leadership Kansas is transformative. Participants gain unparalleled access to statewide leaders and walk away with a deeper understanding of what drives Kansas forward. It is an honor to help guide this year’s class as they strengthen their leadership abilities and their commitment to our state,” said Amy Billquist, Interim Executive Director of Leadership Kansas.

With over 1,600 alumni, Leadership Kansas continues to shape the future of leadership in the state. Click here to see the full list of the 2026 Leadership Kansas class.

2026 Leadership Kansas Class