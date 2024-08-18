Salinan Among New FHSU Trustees

The Fort Hays State University Foundation welcomes four new members to its board of trustees, including one from Salina.

According to Fort Hays State, Eric Brown is one of the new trustees. Brown, who currently is Hutton’s North-Central Kansas Business Development Manager, and previously was the President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Our board of trustees continually show up in support of FHSU’s future,” said FHSU Foundation President and CEO Jason Williby. “These members are some of our greatest advocates and are devoted to the university through and through. We’re excited to have these individuals on our board.”

The complete is of new trustees include:

Clint Albers ’99, ’01, Olathe

As an educator and administrator for more than 20 years, new board member Clint Albers instills the importance of an education in those he encounters. Since graduating from FHSU with a bachelor’s in physical science, secondary education, and a master’s in education administration, Albers has held several roles in public high schools in Hays and Olathe, from a physics and chemistry teacher to principal and now assistant superintendent. Albers and his wife, Dawn, a two-time FHSU alumna, have two children, Sydney and Lakin.

Eric Brown ’05, Salina

Business-minded and driven, Eric Brown utilizes his FHSU education to enhance the communities and businesses he works in. Originally from Brewster, Kansas, Brown graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s in communication studies and a master’s from Kansas Wesleyan University in business administration. Brown brings 15 years of economic development, leadership, board management, and consultant experience to the board of trustees. Most notably, he served as President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and represented more than 800 businesses and organizations. In his current role as Hutton’s North-Central Kansas Business Development Manager, he works closely with private owners, municipalities, institutions, and non-profits across Northern Kansas to bring their design and construction vision to life. Brown’s wife, Danielle, is also an FHSU graduate. They have two children and reside in Salina.

Daryl Craft ’74, Lawrence

Daryl Craft is returning to the FHSU Foundation board of trustees after his previous term ended in 2022. Craft’s prior board experience is only part of what makes him a valuable addition to this group. Utilizing his bachelor’s degree in business administration from FHSU allowed him to build decades of expertise as a certified trust and financial manager, president of the Association of Independent Trust Companies, and President of the Kansas Bankers Association Trust Division. Craft was also the founder, president, and CEO of GTrust Financial Partners for 25+ years prior to retirement. Craft looks forward to returning to the board of trustees for another term and sharing his expertise to improve the lives of FHSU students.

Dr. Gary Fredrickson ’77, Clay Center

Dr. Gary Fredrickson is returning to the board after a previous term from 2009-2016 and looks forward to working with the Foundation once again. After graduating from FHSU with a Bachelor of Science, he served as a dental provider for more than 42 years and will retire this fall. Fredrickson opened his first clinic in 1982 after earning his dental degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. From 1982 until 2020, he operated private dental clinics across Kansas, in his hometown of Oberlin and Smith Center. Fredrickson currently works for Konza Prairie Community Health Center in Junction City and Manhattan and immensely enjoys helping his patients. Outside the clinic, Fredrickson is an avid music lover who plays the organ for his church and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Sarah, have two children.