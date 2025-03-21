Salina YMCA Partners With Walk Kansas Program

The Salina Family YMCA is partnering with the Walk Kansas effort by offering free day passes to participants.

According to the KSU Central Kansas Extension District, they have partnered with the YMCA, creating expanded opportunities for participants to engage in physical activity and build healthier lifestyles. Through this collaboration, Walk Kansas participants registered in Saline and Ottawa counties will have access to special day pass opportunities at the Salina Family YMCA, allowing them to take advantage of the facility’s indoor pool, exercise equipment, group fitness classes, and indoor walking track.

To utilize the Salina Family YMCA day pass, Walk Kansas participants must present proof of their Walk Kansas registration and a valid photo ID upon their first check-in. Access will be granted pending the successful completion of a standard YMCA background check.

Walk Kansas, a health initiative through K-State Research and Extension, encourages individuals and teams to commit to regular physical activity over an eight-week period. The program promotes walking, strength training, and overall well-being.

The Salina Family YMCA, a community-focused organization dedicated to fostering health and wellness, offers a variety of resources to support fitness goals. Together, these two programs align in their mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, more active lives.

“I am so excited for this partnership with the Salina Family YMCA,” said Lisa Newman, family and community wellness extension agent. “This collaboration strengthens our shared vision of promoting health, wellness, and active lifestyles for all. Together, we’re creating opportunities for individuals and families to build healthier habits, stay motivated, and support one another on their wellness journeys!”

“According to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week. This can also be 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity physical activity. In addition, adults need at least 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity each week. Walk Kansas and the Y can be that bridge to help participants reach those recommendations.”

This partnership not only enhances the Walk Kansas experience but also encourages long-term engagement in healthy behaviors. Whether participants prefer walking outdoors, taking a group fitness class, or using strength training equipment, the Salina Family YMCA provides a welcoming space to stay active and motivated.

For more information on Walk Kansas and how to register, visit https://www.walkkansasonline.org. To learn more about the Salina Family YMCA and available facilities, visit https://www.salinaymca.org.