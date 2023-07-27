Salina Y Opens for Heat Relief

The Salina Family YMCA wants Salinans to stay safe and cool.

Due to the increased and dangerous hot temperatures, the Salina Y will open its doors at no cost to individuals that need a cool place to relax during the day.

The Y is open 4:30am – 9pm Monday thru Friday, Saturday 7-5 and Sunday 10-5. Water will also be available.

A photo ID is required for anyone over 18. They will be added into our system and checked against the sex offender screening prior to access.

Questions? Contact the main office at the Salina Family YMCA by calling 785-825-2151.

The Y is located at 570 YMCA Dr, Salina, KS 67401.