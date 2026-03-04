Salina Y Lifeguard Training Registration is Open

The Salina Family YMCA is expanding its commitment to community safety this spring with a full lineup of American Red Cross–certified aquatic training courses, all taking place in March.

These programs include new lifeguard certification, lifeguard recertification, and Water Safety Instructor (WSI) training, offering opportunities for teens, adults, and current lifeguards to build life-saving skills and advance their qualifications.

Registration for all courses runs through March 11, with limited space available.

The YMCA is offering three different courses:

Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

March 16–18 | Monday–Wednesday | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Lifeguard Training course is designed for new lifeguard candidates ages 15 and older. Participants must attend all sessions and complete roughly 10 hours of online coursework before the first day. A pre-course swim test will be administered on March 16 to ensure candidates meet Red Cross swimming requirements.

· Cost: $180 for Members, $225 for Non-Members

· Ages: 15+

· Registration: Feb. 24 – Mar. 11

Red Cross Lifeguard Recertification Course

March 19 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

This course is for current lifeguards needing to renew their credentials may enroll in this one-day review session. Participants must attend the full day. Early sign-up is encouraged, as class capacity is limited.

· Cost: $115 for Members, $150 for Non-Members

· Registration: Feb. 24 – Mar. 11

ARC Water Safety Instructor (WSI) Course

March 18–21 | 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

This course trains individuals to become certified swim instructors. Participants must be 16 or older, attend all four days of sessions, and complete required online coursework prior to March 18.

· Cost: $225 for Members, $250 for Non-Members

· Ages: 16+

· Registration: Feb. 24 – Mar. 11

How to Register

Registration is available online or at the YMCA Membership Desk. For questions or additional details, contact Ellen Hogeland at 785-825-2151 or [email protected].

The Salina Family YMCA encourages anyone interested in aquatic safety, summer employment, or teaching swim lessons to take advantage of these training opportunities.