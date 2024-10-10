Salina Woman’s Vehicle T-boned

A Salina woman’s Nissan Pathfinder was T-boned at a stop sign intersection after a driver failed to yield.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, yesterday morning a Ford Escape driven by 78-year old Donald Ehm of Phillipsburg, failed to stop at a 4-way intersection. Ehm was traveling East on Waterwell, when he T-boned a Nissan Pathfinder operated by 41-year old Kala Kloster of Salina, who was going North on Ohio.

Both Kloster and Ehm refused medical treatment. Ehm could face charges of failing to stop at a stop sign.