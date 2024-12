A Salina woman’s car was stolen by an unknown suspect(s).

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News between December 10th-December 11th, a 55-year old female reported her car was stolen from an apartment complex on 730 Fairdale Rd. The vehicle is a 2020 white Hyundai Elantra. License plate: 5413AGU.

There were no keys in the Elantra when it was stolen, and there are no suspects identified yet. The value is $24,000.