Salina Woman Wins Lifetime Hunting / Fishing License

A Salina woman is among ten Kansas Lottery players who will never have to purchase a Kansas hunting or fishing license again. Each winner takes home a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were the result of a PlayOn® drawing. Here are the lucky winners:

Diane Dowell of Salina Donald Lucas of Goodland David Howell of Wichita Matthew Henry of Mayetta Perry Mauer of Carbondale Mike Gillock of Arkansas City Regina Woodard of Manhattan Raymond Riis of Topeka Tami Morgan of Haysville Vernon Coleman II of Wichita

From May 1 through August 7, 2018, PlayOn members used 246 PlayOn Points to enter the drawing. In addition to winning a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license as offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, each winner also won $500 cash. Each grand prize is valued at approximately $1,462.

There were 55,521 entries in the drawing.