Salina Woman Wins Lifetime Hunting / Fishing License

A Salina woman is among ten Kansas Lottery players who will never have to purchase a Kansas hunting or fishing license again. Each winner takes home a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license.
According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were the result of a PlayOn® drawing. Here are the lucky winners:
- Diane Dowell of Salina
- Donald Lucas of Goodland
- David Howell of Wichita
- Matthew Henry of Mayetta
- Perry Mauer of Carbondale
- Mike Gillock of Arkansas City
- Regina Woodard of Manhattan
- Raymond Riis of Topeka
- Tami Morgan of Haysville
- Vernon Coleman II of Wichita
From May 1 through August 7, 2018, PlayOn members used 246 PlayOn Points to enter the drawing. In addition to winning a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license as offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, each winner also won $500 cash. Each grand prize is valued at approximately $1,462.
There were 55,521 entries in the drawing.