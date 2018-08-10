Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 63 °

Salina Woman Wins Lifetime Hunting / Fishing License

KSAL StaffAugust 10, 2018

A Salina woman is among ten Kansas Lottery players who will never have to purchase a Kansas hunting or fishing license again. Each winner takes home a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were the result of a PlayOn® drawing. Here are the lucky winners:

  1. Diane Dowell of Salina
  2. Donald Lucas of Goodland
  3. David Howell of Wichita
  4. Matthew Henry of Mayetta
  5. Perry Mauer of Carbondale
  6. Mike Gillock of Arkansas City
  7. Regina Woodard of Manhattan
  8. Raymond Riis of Topeka
  9. Tami Morgan of Haysville
  10. Vernon Coleman II of Wichita

From May 1 through August 7, 2018, PlayOn members used 246 PlayOn Points to enter the drawing. In addition to winning a State of Kansas Lifetime Hunting and Fishing combo license as offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, each winner also won $500 cash. Each grand prize is valued at approximately $1,462.

There were 55,521 entries in the drawing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Hospitalized after Motorcycle C...

A Salina man is in ICU after crashing his motorcycle early Friday morning. Police Captain Mike Sw...

August 10, 2018 Comments

Lakewood Park Lake Closed

Top News

August 10, 2018

Salina Woman Wins Lifetime Hunting ...

Kansas News

August 10, 2018

SUV Hit by Gunfire

Kansas News

August 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Hospitalized after Mo...
August 10, 2018Comments
Salina Woman Wins Lifetim...
August 10, 2018Comments
SUV Hit by Gunfire
August 10, 2018Comments
4-Year-Old Shoots Gun
August 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH