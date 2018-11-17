Salina Woman Wins $1,000 Cash Lottery Prize

A Salina woman is among one of Five Kansas Lottery PlayOn members feeling lucky after they each won $1,000 cash.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were drawn in the final of three Luck of the Draw second-chance drawings. The lucky winners include:

John Humber of Roeland Park Patrick Hysten of Lawrence Debbie Dewitt of Salina Donna Super of Russell Frances Carr of Emporia

To become eligible to win a $1,000 cash prize in the Luck of the Draw promotion, players submitted both winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets purchased from August 12 through November 12, 2018 into PlayOn.

There were a total of 11,514 entries in the final Luck of the Draw second-chance drawing. There were 10 winners overall in the promotion. The previous winners were:

October 26 drawing winners:

Carol Terry of Wichita Kathy Deacon of Augusta Daniel Key of Junction City

September 21 drawing winners: