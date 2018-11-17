Salina Woman Wins $1,000 Cash Lottery Prize

A Salina woman is among one of Five Kansas Lottery PlayOn members feeling lucky after they each won $1,000 cash.
According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were drawn in the final of three Luck of the Draw second-chance drawings. The lucky winners include:
- John Humber of Roeland Park
- Patrick Hysten of Lawrence
- Debbie Dewitt of Salina
- Donna Super of Russell
- Frances Carr of Emporia
To become eligible to win a $1,000 cash prize in the Luck of the Draw promotion, players submitted both winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets purchased from August 12 through November 12, 2018 into PlayOn.
There were a total of 11,514 entries in the final Luck of the Draw second-chance drawing. There were 10 winners overall in the promotion. The previous winners were:
October 26 drawing winners:
- Carol Terry of Wichita
- Kathy Deacon of Augusta
- Daniel Key of Junction City
September 21 drawing winners:
- Will Dougan of Iola
- Douglas Fairchild of Wakarusa