Salina Woman Wins $1,000 Cash Lottery Prize

KSAL StaffNovember 17, 2018

A Salina woman is among one of Five Kansas Lottery PlayOn members feeling lucky after they each won $1,000 cash.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners were drawn in the final of three Luck of the Draw second-chance drawings. The lucky winners include:

  1. John Humber of Roeland Park
  2. Patrick Hysten of Lawrence
  3. Debbie Dewitt of Salina
  4. Donna Super of Russell
  5. Frances Carr of Emporia

To become eligible to win a $1,000 cash prize in the Luck of the Draw promotion, players submitted both winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets purchased from August 12 through November 12, 2018 into PlayOn.

There were a total of 11,514 entries in the final Luck of the Draw second-chance drawing.  There were 10 winners overall in the promotion. The previous winners were:

October 26 drawing winners:

  1. Carol Terry of Wichita
  2. Kathy Deacon of Augusta
  3. Daniel Key of Junction City

September 21 drawing winners:

  1. Will Dougan of Iola
  2. Douglas Fairchild of Wakarusa

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

