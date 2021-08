A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi near Clay Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Kimberly Hinkle of Salina was driving a 2002 Ford Mustang headed west on U.S. Highway 24. For an unknown reason she collided with an oncoming 2022 Freightliner semi in the eastbound lanes.

Hinkle died at the scene. No one in the semi was seriously injured.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in Clay County near Frontier Road on U.S. Highway 24.