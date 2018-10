A Salina woman was killed in crash along Interstate 70 in Geary County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Heather Hurley was driving a 200 Ford Explorer headed east. She lost control over corrected, and overturned. A semi was behind her one and struck debris.

Hurley, who was not buckled up, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, who was buckled up, was not hurt.

The crash happened Friday evening at around 5:45, a mile east of Grandview Plaza on I 70.