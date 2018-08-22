Salina Woman Jailed After Domestic Dispute

Salina Police arrested a north Salina woman after she allegedly strangled a victim.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. 10th St. at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where a 39-year-old female victim alleges that Ashlee Worley, 19, Salina, attacked her.

The victim claims that during the altercation, Worley proceeded to choke her.

Feldman says the victim had some swelling to the left side of her face from being struck, as well as marks and bruising along the neck area.

Worley has been charged with aggravated domestic battery.