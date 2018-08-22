Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 64 °

Salina Woman Jailed After Domestic Dispute

Jeremy BohnAugust 22, 2018

Salina Police arrested a north Salina woman after she allegedly strangled a victim.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were dispatched  to the 1200 block of N. 10th St. at 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where a 39-year-old female victim alleges that Ashlee Worley, 19, Salina, attacked her.

The victim claims that during the altercation, Worley proceeded to choke her.

Feldman says the victim had some swelling to the left side of her face from being struck, as well as marks and bruising along the neck area.

Worley has been charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

68 Pounds of Meth Seized in Abilene

A traffic stop in Dickinson ended with an arrest after 68 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered....

August 22, 2018 Comments

Area Officers Graduate From Academy

Top News

August 22, 2018

Salina Woman Jailed After Domestic ...

Kansas News

August 22, 2018

Inspiring Others to Lead

Kansas News

August 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Jailed After...
August 22, 2018Comments
Inspiring Others to Lead
August 22, 2018Comments
Salina Teen Missing
August 21, 2018Comments
White Rhino Debuting at Z...
August 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH