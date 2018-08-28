Salina Woman is First “Lucky Fan” Winner

A Salina woman is the first winner in a new Kansas Lottery game.

According to the lottery, congratulations are in order for Sarah Weis of Salina, the first winner in the Kansas Lottery’s “Lucky Fan” promotion with Kansas State University. Weis and a guest have won VIP tickets to the September 1 game against South Dakota in Manhattan.

That is not all that Weis wins! The “Lucky Fan” promotion is bigger than just tickets to one game. If Kansas State wins, Weis also gets tickets to the next game as well, which is also in Manhattan. Then if Kansas State wins again, she wins tickets to the next game as well.

In fact, the “Lucky Fan” promotion will send a winner and a guest to every game this season, home and away! As long as the Wildcats keep winning, Weis gets to keep going. If Kansas State loses a game, a new winner is drawn, and that winner will get to attend the games for as long as the Wildcats are winning.

For home games, the “Lucky Fan” receives two game tickets, two Cat Town Passes and a VIP Game Experience (includes watching portion of game from sideline and recognition on videoboard) and a $50 team store gift card

For away games, the “Lucky Fan” receives two game tickets, $1,000 gift card for airfare and a $300 gift card for lodging for the following games: September 22 against West Virginia, October 6 against Baylor and November 3 against TCU. For the October 27 game vs. OU and the November 24 game vs. Iowa State, the winner receives two game tickets, $250 gift card for gas and a $300 gift card for lodging.

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Wildcat fans. To enter, just go to www.kstatesports.com/luckyfan and fill out the form. You must be 18 or older to enter!