Salina Woman Hurt in Crash

A Salina woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Lisa Good was driving a Lexus ES headed east on I 70 in Geary County. She lost control of the vehicle due to a truck passing, causing the car to move further to the right. It entered a ditch and went into a flat spin. The passenger side struck a delineator post before coming to rest.

Good was transported to a hospital in Topeka to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 6:05 on I 70 in Geary County at mile marker 295, or 0.3 mile east of U 77 Highway.