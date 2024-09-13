Salina Woman Escapes Violent Encounter

A woman escapes through a window and calls for help after being choked and held against her will in a Salina home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Alan Carter was taken into custody on Thursday night after an argument in a home in the 2600 block of Ray Avenue took a violent turn.

Police say Carter broke a protection order and attacked the 26-year-old woman, hitting her in the head, pulling her hair and grabbing her throat. At one point during the hour-plus ordeal authorities allege he grabbed a knife and threatened the victim.

She was able to convince Carter to let her use the bathroom and escaped out the window, running to a neighbor’s home for help. He fled on foot with her keys, phone, some cash and her purse. Officers caught up with him a short time later in the area of Cloud and Broadway.

Carter is now facing a list of charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threat and theft.