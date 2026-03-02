Salina Woman Arrested for Smashing Windows

A Salina woman was taken to jail after she allegedly broke a laptop and a couple of windshields at a shelter.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 40-year-old Candice Hubbard became disruptive after she attempted to check into Salina Grace, an overnight emergency shelter at 304 W. Grand Avenue.

Police say around 2am, Hubbard broke a Chrome book laptop before walking into the parking lot, where she allegedly threw rocks at a couple of Chevy Suburbans smashing the windshields.

She is now facing charges that could include criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Damage in the case is estimated at over $300.