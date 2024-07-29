SAlina Venom win Midwest Regional Title

The Salina Venom Baseball team took home the Midwest Plains Regional Championship in Garden City this past weekend.

Competing in the 18U division, the team claimed the Regional Title and clinched a berth in the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The World Series will be held August 9th-16th.

The Venom defeated the Colorado State Champions, the Buckley Bombers, in the semifinal round, winning by a score of 18-8, and followed that up with a 6-3 win over the Garden City Venom to claim the Regional Championship.

The Salina Venom are coached by Mark Johnson.

Photos and story submitted by Eric Brown.