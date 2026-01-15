Salina to Celebrate King Legacy

Salina will again celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events are planned for this Sunday, and Monday.

The 2026 events are organized under the theme “Freedom Reborn,” symbolizing the “passing of the torch” to the next generation of civil leaders.

The citywide celebration will be a little different this year. Instead of a church hosting it, Theater Salina is hosting. The event this Sunday will include a musical presentation at Theatre Salina, 303 E Iron, featuring the Salina Symphony Youth Choir, Coro Juvenil Sagrado Corazón, and the Xcel Ensemble. It will start at 3:00, and all are invited to attend.

A Community-wide Interfaith Memorial Service will be held at noon on Monday, Jan. 19, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 South Chicago Street.

