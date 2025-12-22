Salina Teens Accused in Car Theft

Three Salina teens are facing charges for allegedly stealing a car Saturday morning.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the owner of a 2006 Kia Amanti called authorities to report his car was stolen from the 300 block of Russell Ave. after he had left the keys in the vehicle.

Police used their tag reader system to trace the KIA to a location inside Oakdale Park on Saturday afternoon. When the officer attempted to stop the car the teens continued onto Johnstown Street before all three jumped out and ran.

Police arrested two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy in connection to the crime. They were released to their parents.