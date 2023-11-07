Salina Teen Threatened with Knife

An argument inside a Salina home escalates when a boy is threatened with a knife.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Manford M. Jackson was taken into custody on Monday night after he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to “cut the body up,” of a teenage boy in the house.

Just after 6pm, police were sent to a residence in the 1000 block of N. 5th Street after a family member called for help when Jackson pulled out a knife with a 5-inch blade and threatened to use it.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal threat and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a marijuana pipe in his pocket.