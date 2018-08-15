Salina Teen Survives Hit & Run Accident

A Salina teenager is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car that didn’t stop in central Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 15-year-old girl was walking south on Lewis St. at the intersection with McAdams shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling west on McAdams when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, however, it did not stop.

An off-duty Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was in the area at the time of the incident and followed the vehicle while the trooper called in to local enforcement.

Salina police were able to catch up with the vehicle at the intersection of Minneapolis and Quincy. SPD attempted to pull over the subject, however, he refused to stop leading authorities to the 300 block of E. Minneapolis which happened to be a dead end street.

The officer was able to block the fleeing vehicle from turning around. The officer then had to physically remove the driver.

Police arrested 55-year-old Salina man, Michael Matthews after they suspected he was intoxicated. Matthews refused to perform a sobriety test and was then sent to the hospital before being booking in to Saline County jail.

Matthews has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, aggravated battery, failure to stop at an injury accident, failure to exercise due regard to pedestrians, driving while revoked and no proof of insurance.

Forrester says that the victim was taken by ambulance to Salina Regional Health Center with a broken pelvis and abrasions.