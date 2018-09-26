Salina Teen Sent to Hospital From Auto Accident

A three car crash sends a Salina teen to the hospital.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened in the 2200 block of S. Ohio near the intersection with Nottingham Dr. at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Forrester says three vehicles were traveling southbound on Ohio when the vehicle leading the line of cars stopped to make a left turn.

The vehicle following from behind stopped, however, the car behind the second did not causing the first two vehicles to be struck from behind.

The third vehicle, making the turn, sustained only minor damage to the rear bumper of the 2007 Chrysler 300 being driven by 54-year-old Solomon man Ronald Sullivan.

The second vehicle, a 2017 Ford Escape, in the middle of the pile up had both front and rear damage, but was driven away by 65-year-old Delene Schoof of Salina.

However, the first vehicle that caused the crash is a 2004 Chevy Classic. The Chevy sustained disabling front end damage and had to be towed away. Its driver was 17-year-old McKenzie Winter of Salina. She was sent to the hospital with a possible hip injury.

Winter was also cited for following too close.