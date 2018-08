Family and friends are searching for a missing Salina teen.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 15-year-old Anthony Sipe went missing back on July 18th. It is believed he may still be in the Salina area, or in the McPherson Area.

Sipe stands 5′ 4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Anthony Sipe’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.