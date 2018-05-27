Salina, KS

Salina Teen Missing

Todd PittengerMay 27, 2018

Family and friends are trying to find a teen who went missing on Friday.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 14-year-old Aidan Donovan Ludecke went missing Friday night.

Aidan went to the skating rink in Salina on Friday with friends. He has not been seen since, and does not have his cell phone with him.

Aidan was possibly sighted at the Kenwood Cove water park on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Aidan Donovan Ludecke’s disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

