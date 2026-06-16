Salina Teen Competes at Miss Kansas Teen Pageant

Briley Buchwald, Miss Salina’s Teen 2026 competed at the Miss Kansas Teen Pageant earlier this month. She placed in the top 10 after competing against 20 contestants from across the state.

The Miss Kansas Teen Pageant is a part of the Miss America Scholarship Program.

Briley competed in personal interview, fitness, on stage question, talent and evening gown. Briley performed Recorda Me by Joe Henderson on the tenor saxophone for her talent,

Each contestant has a personal Community Service Initiative (CSI). Briley’s CSI is “Be the Beat” working to promote the importance of music education within schools. Briley says “she hopes to educate our youth on the topic, but also provide them with the opportunity to explore and have their own music experience”. Her goal is to get gently used musical instruments in Salina Title One Elementary School.

Briley would love to make guest appearances to schools and civic organizations to promote her program.

Ta’Lyiah Lewis from Wichita was crowned Miss Kansas’ Teen 2026.